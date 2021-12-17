Safety pin! Greeicy shared one of her best beauty tips

COLOMBIA – Beyond his great talent for music, Greeicy she is one of the most beautiful artists of all Colombia. Also from its surroundings. As is more than evident, the Caleña has a heart attack figure and an impeccable face. One of the many qualities that he brings up not only to Mike Bay but also to his many fans.

To the surprise of many of her loyal fans, the “Los besos” interpreter has just shared an interesting beauty tip, one she learned from her beloved stylist, Malejo Crab. It was through the stories on her official Instagram profile that the actress also revealed what should be done to achieve a more striking look.

With a series of video clips, Greeicy He explained that, to stretch the eye area a bit, it is ideal to use a kind of adhesives. This would help you make the outline look much more impressive, completely changing the look. This method is being widely used by makeup professionals and it really is fantastic.

“Many people don’t tell about this, but I’m going to tell about it. Look at this trick that Malejo did to me today, “said the Colombian before her more than 18 million followers. Apparently, the caleña would be preparing for another of her projects. And the fact is that if there is something that the actress also knows how to do, it is to surprise her audience in all possible ways.

Less than a week ago, Greeicy He premiered his new single “Te creí” together with Cultura Profética and it was a complete success. The unexpected junte was applauded by thousands of people who, to date, do not stop listening to the contagious lyrics. Thus, once again, the famous interpreter took over the lists on the different platforms.