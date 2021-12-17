Russia to decide between blanket cryptocurrency ban and legalization of exchanges in 2022

On Thursday, conflicting news began to circulate in Russia on the state of cryptocurrency regulatory affairs. First, a Reuters note indicated that the Central Bank of Russia is trying to ban cryptocurrencies, citing risks to financial stability and the explosion in transaction volume. If enacted, the move would be in line with comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, when he declared that cryptocurrencies “carry great risks” at an investment forum in Moscow. The country’s central bank is currently preparing an advisory report on the matter.

But nevertheless, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the Financial Markets Committee of the Duma [Parlamento ruso], made the following statement at a press conference the same day, As reported by local news outlet interfax.ru and translated by Cointelegraph:

“There is a very tough focus on the complete ban on cryptocurrencies, such as acquisition or ownership. There is. [también] an approach in which there must be adequate cryptocurrency exchanges, in which everything is legalized, transparent and understandable to regulatory bodies. It would be easier for the Russian Federal Tax Service to tax such transactions [de intercambio]”.

President Aksakov also expressed support for the regulation of cryptocurrency mining in the country, citing factors such as taxes on mining and electricity consumption by companies. The country’s authorities prioritize the launch of a digital ruble and have enacted tough measures against the private cryptocurrency sector, including a ban on mutual funds from investing in Bitcoin (BTC). The most recent figures suggest that Russians transact about $ 5 billion a year in cryptocurrencies.

