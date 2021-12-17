Rosalía, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny and other artists who will celebrate Otaku Day

The commemoration of Otaku DayIt was a date established through social networks and although it is not official, year after year more fans join the celebration.

As “Otaku” is understood to fans of manga or anime, in addition to watching them you can take some things from the wardrobe both for your daily life and to embody one of your favorite characters, this is called cosplay and there are even contests and conventions .

Although this urban tribe has its origins in Japan, its varied stories and different format have achieved millions of followers around the world, including some famous ones, we tell you which ones:

Rosalia

The Catalan singer has always shown her taste for anime and various characters, mainly for ‘Sailor Moon.

Caazu

The Argentine rapper constantly includes anime winks in her looks, in addition to wearing costumes with prints of different characters such as Naruto and having an anime-style tattoo.

Ariana Grande

Ariana always shows her love for anime on her social networks and like Cazzu has it tattooed on her skin, with the Pokémon Eevee and with the protagonist of ‘Spirited Away’.

Bad bunny

Although the famous singer includes a bit of everything in his looks, he made his love for anime clear with his song “Yonaguni” where he is seen turned into anime and even singing in Japanese.

Paloma Mami

The Chilean singer, like Bad Bunny, has become an anime character for her song “Goteo”, in addition to showing her love for ‘Pokémon’.

