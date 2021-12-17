Rock in Rio: Green Day, Bill Idol and Avril Lavigne join the billboard

American groups Green Day and Fall Out Boy, the legendary British musician Billy Idol, the brazilian band Initial Capital and the canadian singer Avril lavigne joined the billboard of the international festival Rock in Rio 2022, as announced by the organization on Thursday.

green Day Thus closes the list of the Palco Mundo stage, the main one of the meeting, while Avril lavigne, which will make its debut at the prestigious festival, will be the main attraction of the Sunset Box, more of the pop style.

In November the mythical American band had been announced Guns N ‘Roses and the italian group Måneskin, winner of the last Eurovision festival.

A month earlier, the organizers also confirmed the Cuban singer Camila Cabello already the british band Bastille to appear the same day that the also English of Coldplay they will be the main attraction.

The British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, meanwhile, she will be the main artist of September 11 and the one in charge of closing the curtain of the event.

The first stars announced were the American Demi lovato, the canadian Justin Bieber and the british band Iron Maiden.

The bands Megadeth Y Dream Theater, rapper Post malone and the singer Jason Derulo, all Americans, are other names confirmed for the next edition of the event that will also have the band Sepultura and the singers Ivete Sangalo and IZA, among the Brazilian artists.

For the alternate scenario Sunset, Meanwhile, the British Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae, the Americans CeeLo Green and Macy Gray and the Brazilians Doubt Beat, Ludmilla and the “drag queen” Gloria Grove.

The eighth edition of Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro was initially scheduled for September and October of this year, but the covid-19 pandemic forced the organizers to postpone it for a year.

The musical event will have seven nights of concerts on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022 on the call “City of Rock” that the organizers will reassemble again in the Olympic park of the “cidade maravilhosa”.

The 2022 edition will be the twenty-first of the festival in its history and the eighth in Rio de Janeiro, where it was born in 1985.

In 35 years of life, the festival has held 20 editions in Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas, 119 days of concerts and 2,338 musical attractions, seen by some 10.2 million spectators.