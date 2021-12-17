Roberto Alvarado will become a new Chivas de Guadalajara player and would already have an arrival date

Chivas de Guadalajara is close to announcing his first signing for the Closing 2022. In recent hours, conversations with Cruz Azul have accelerated in a negotiation in which they are involved Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga. In the case of ‘Louse’, it would already have a date for its arrival in the Flock.

According to different sources that follow up on the cement table, the only thing missing is the signature between the two clubs to make the operation official and Alvarado would be joining Chivas next week. The same case would be for the still? Atletico players, who continue to work under Michel Leaño in the middle of the preseason.

At first, a barter was established involving Alvarado and Antuna for a season, while Mayorga is a separate negotiation in which the winger will arrive on loan to Juan Reynoso’s troop, a coach who wants to strengthen the left wing due to the lack of troops in that position.

In Chivas the greatest supporter of this exchange was Ricardo Peláez, who was responsible for the contracting of Piojo with the cement manufacturers when the manager served as sports director of La Maquina, so he will bring an ‘old acquaintance’ about whom they have high hopes.

The other link in the negotiation is represented by the ‘Brujo’, who has been looking for a way out since Chivas was eliminated in the reclassification phase of the Apertura 2021. The indiscipline of the player, plus the little involvement he has shown since his arrival, were the main reasons why the herd’s coaching staff gave the ‘ok’ to his departure.