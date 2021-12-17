RINVOQ drug receives US FDA approval for active psoriatic arthritis

Patients who received this drug experienced a significantly greater improvement from baseline regarding fatigue.

Psoriasis Arthritis disease affects about 30% of people with psoriasis.

Biopharmaceutical AbbVie announced that the United States Federal Food and Drug Administration approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib; 15 mg once a day) in the treatment of adults with psoriasic arthritis active, who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more factor blockers tumor necrosis.

The approval of the FDA is supported by data from two pivotal phase 3 studies, SELECT-PsA 1 Y SELECT-PsA 2, which evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of RINVOQ in patients with PsA2,3. In both studies, the safety profile in patients with psoriasic arthritis active, treated with 15 mg of RINVOQ which coincided with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

RINVOQ helps to improve joint pain, swelling and stiffness, as well as fatigue, and prevent further joint damage in patients with psoriasic arthritis active.

“This new approval underscores our mission to provide a portfolio of therapies that can help more people with rheumatic diseases to achieve control of the disease, “he explained Michael Severino, MD, deputy director Y President of AbbVie.

Among phase 3 clinical studies, RINVOQ met its primary endpoint of ACR20 at week 12, when patients taking 15 mg of RINVOQ got answers ACR20 significantly higher (71% and 57%, respectively) versus placebo (36% and 24%, respectively).

Patients who received 15 mg of RINVOQ experienced a significantly greater improvement from baseline compared to fatigueas measured by the Chronic Disease Therapy Functional Assessment score at week 12.

Treatment produced an improvement in skin manifestations in patients with psoriasic arthritis. But nevertheless, RINVOQ has not been studied or indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

During the 24-week placebo-controlled period, the most common adverse events reported were infection of upper respiratory tract and elevations of serum creatine phosphokinase levels.

The frequencies of Herpes zoster Y herpes simplex with 15 mg of RINVOQ were 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively, with 15 mg of RINVOQ and 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively with placebo. In addition, a higher incidence of acne and bronchitis was observed in patients treated with 15 mg of RINVOQ (1.3% and 3.9%, respectively) compared to placebo (0.3% and 2.7%, respectively).

RINVOQ may cause side effects such as reduced ability to fight infection, increased risk of death in people 50 years of age and older with at least 1 factor of risk of heart disease, can increase the risk of cancers, increase in risk of cardiovascular events, they can also occur blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries.

This is considered as a milestone that marks the second indication approved by the FDA for RINVOQ after rheumatoid arthritis in 2019.