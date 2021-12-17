Rihanna wears a bralette and green pants from her new line Savage X Fenty

It is the season to get your best clothes loungewear and relax as if it were the year 2020. Rihanna has borrowed the style of ‘The Grinch’ This year, the star posted a photo of her new clothes. ‘Savage X Fenty Fluff It Up ‘, in the same green tone that he christmas character In fact, it was the singer herself who recognized the similarity in her caption: ‘It’s the cozy season of the Grinch.’ Undeniably, it is the story of Dr. Seuss, but at the same time fashion.

No attire of Rihanna is complete without a lot of jewels dazzling. The founder of Fenty combined his festive garments with a sparkly necklace, earrings, and a handful of rings. Regarding the look of beauty, the singer, RihannaShe sported bright eyeshadow, a feline touch, perfectly framed brows, a strobe highlighter, and ’90s-style lip liner.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Rihanna has dedicated his feed of Instagram to promote their various companies, including ‘Savage X Fenty ‘ Y ‘Fenty Beauty’. Last week, the successful singer revealed her method of achieving her famous shine. At the end of November, he spoke of three looks of makeup ‘gloss bomb’ and shared another clip of his lingerie purple plum with the title ‘All he wants for Christmas …’

Whatever the place where Rihanna spend the holidays, there is no doubt that you will be very well dressed.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk