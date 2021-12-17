Rihanna, ‘national heroine’ of the new Republic of Barbados – El Financiero

During a ceremony that marked the separation of Barbados with the United Kingdom to become a new republic, singer Rihanna was named ‘national heroine’, which makes it the second woman in getting the title.

Although prior to Robyn Rihanna Fenty, full name of the interpreter of “Umbrella”, had been assigned the distinction as extraordinary ambassador and plenipotentiary, the Prime Minister Mia mottley He called on the stage in Bridgetown, the city where he grew up, his most famous citizen.

“In the name of a grateful nation and an even prouder people, we present to you, the person named for Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, “Mottley said of Rihanna, who wore a Orange silk dress signed by Bottega Veneta.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, the singer and businesswoman became the eleventh person honored with the distinction, which allows her from now on to use the title ‘very honorable’ in front of your name.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation With your words, with your actions and giving credit wherever you go, “added Mottley, referring to the single that was a hit in 2012,” Diamonds. “

After leaving the British crown, the Queen isabel II she stopped being the head of state of the island and instead Sandra Mason will continue as the first President in an event in which she was present in Prince charles.

As for Rihanna, she continues to reap rewards with her cosmetics line Fenty BeautyWell, only last August Forbes named her one of the richest women thanks to her one thousand 700 million dollars, behind the American presenter Oprah Winfrey. Although his latest studio album Anti was released in 2016, his presence has been maintained thanks to his performance in films such as Ocean’s 8, Valerian and the city of a thousand planets or the series Bates Motel.