Rihanna announces the launch of her first perfume with her Fenty Beauty brand

The interpreter has created her own fragrance from sensual notes of magnolia, musk, mandarin orange, blueberry and hints of absolute Bulgarian rose, geranium and patchouli.

The spicy and sweet fragrance is inspired by the places the star has traveled throughout her life, from her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados, to Paris and New York.

Starting next week, Rihanna fans can smell as sexy as she does. The 33-year-old singer has decided to expand her beauty empire and this Monday she announced that her first Fenty perfume will be available on August 10 on the web fentybeauty.com.

The fragance spicy and sweet is inspired by the places the star has traveled throughout his life, from his hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados, to Paris and New York. “That is what I love the most,” the Barbadian diva wrote on her social networks. “It is an experience, it is a memory, encapsulated in a fragrance. A smell, you will never forget. “

The interpreter of ‘Diamonds’ has created her own essence from Sensual notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine and cranberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli. As for the amber bottle? “I wanted an intense color that really represented all genders from all walks of life,” The 33-year-old singer has declared.

“Brown is my favorite color. ‘Brown’ is who I am. ‘Brown’ is what I’m from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language on the bottle must marry that. Then, I wanted something brown, but also transparent, so that you could see the liquid and the fragrance that you are about to experience “, has detailed.

A firm that is committed to inclusion

As confirmed by the own Rihanna, To launch this scent he has teamed up with LVMH’s master perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, to create the fragrance in France; the genius of aromas called Rihanna a “genius” and said that working alongside her was “the best adventure” of his career. “I was expecting a star and I met a woman,” he said. Belletrud during a press conference.

“I put Rihanna in the bottle. And that was my goal & mldr; It became clear that the perfume had to be, for me, very sensual. When he sees her, when he meets her, he is automatically impressed with her, “he concluded.

According to ‘Page Six’, with Fenty, Rihanna It has been proposed as a goal to create products that defend inclusion. Their beauty brand offers a total of 50 different foundation shades to suit a wide range of skin tones, while her billion-dollar Savage X Fenty lingerie line sells size-inclusive styles for both women and men.

Related news