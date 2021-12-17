Reese Witherspoon’s reaction after Matthew McConaughey confessed that he had been in love with her

There are stories that are slow to be known within the world of Hollywood and even reach the ears of their protagonists at unexpected moments. That was how Reese Witherspoon had breakfast that she had had a high-profile candidate many, many years ago. In a note on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the actress -who went to promote the animated film with Matthew McConaughey Sing 2- she found out that her colleague had been in love with her in the past.

Faced with such a confession, Reese made a surprised face that was immortalized in a meme. They have known each other for years and are great friends, but clearly they had never had a chat about their love interests in the past.

At the end of the interview, DeGeneres wanted to know who had been the first famous person they had fallen in love with or liked. The first to respond was Reese, who said it was Jim Morrison, the singer of The Doors. Much spicier was Matthew’s response, who without hesitation launched: “I was a bit in love with the young woman sitting on my left.” Faced with the confused face of his colleague, he continued: “She was one of my first impossible loves and if you have seen the film (referring to the film Summer of ’62: End of Innocence, 1991), it is inevitable not to be in love with her ”. And so that there are no doubts, he reaffirmed: “It’s true, it’s a true story.”

Whiterspoon was shocked and his reaction touched all the spectators. The actress of Legally blonde she was open-mouthed and exclaimed “What?! Someone write this down! “

After that unexpected revelation, the actors made jokes on the subject, and they realized that, although they shared a poster in three films, they never appeared together in the same scene. “I think people want to see us together in a real movie”, said the actress. The screams within the studio only confirmed that theory. While, McConaughey reflected on this and said that what had just happened would make a good plot for a romantic comedy.

McConaughey also said that, despite not having shared the set, they crossed paths for the first time in 2006, after she won an Oscar for her work in Johnny & June, passion and madness. “We met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, said ‘hello’ to each other and had a drink,” he recounted. “I remember you congratulated me on my award,” added Whiterspoon, who assured that later they met their respective partners and children, and thus they became closer.

“I want to tell that Matthew stole my heart was on my wedding day,” said the actress. “That day, he danced with all the guests who were over 65 … That’s the kind of person he is. My mother could have died that day, she was like ‘oh my god,’ “she recalled with a laugh.