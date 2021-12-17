Reese Witherspoon’s face when Matthew McConaughey confesses live that he was in love with her

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon They have known each other for a long time, and they share a beautiful friendship and great mutual appreciation. What Witherspoon did not expect was to discover that she was the actor’s first crush.

Both actors attended the talk show of Ellen Degeneres to promote the next film for which they lent their voices: ‘Sing 2’. During the talk, they played a fun quick question and answer game. At one point, They asked them how famous their platonic love was when they were young.

Reese He said without thinking twice that in his case it had been Jim Morrison, the famous lead singer of the band ‘The Doors’, and simply acknowledged with laughter that she was a “very rare” girl. When it was Matthew’s turn, left everyone surprised with this confession: “I was a little in love with the young woman who is sitting to my left.”

Reese Witherspoon’s reaction

The actress was totally surprised and her adorable reaction wowed all the viewers. The actress of ‘A very legal blonde’ her jaw dropped at her friend’s confession. Exclaimed “What ?! Someone write this down!”

McConaughey explained that it was one of his “first crushes as a child” because “if you’ve seen the movie ‘The Man in the Moon’ it is inevitable not to be in love with her“And to emphasize this anecdote, he ended with: “It’s true, a true story.”

After this great revelation, both actors joked on the subject, and realized that, despite having several films together, they have never appeared in the same scene. “I think people want to see us together in a real movie”, said the actress, prompting the audience in the studio to react with shouts of excitement. Matthew McConaughey claimed that it would make a good plot for a romantic comedy.

