Reese Witherspoon’s daughter succeeds as Beyoncé’s model and dazzles with her beauty

Reese witherspoon is one of the most famous and successful actresses of Hollywood, who has starred in some of the most famous movies of all time like Legally blonde.

To their 45 years His successes do not stop because he recently starred in the series The Morning Show, beside Jennifer Aniston.

But, she is not the only one in her family who is reaping successes, also her children they do, especially their daughter Ava, who is identical to her.

The young woman from 22 years, whom he had in his old relationship with Ryan Phillippe, this succeeding in the world of modeling.

At 2018 debuted with the brand Roll you, and starred in the campaign fall, where he posed with the actresses Kristen Dunst and Rowan Blanchard.

And now, it is shining as a model of Beyoncé, dazzling with its beauty, and making it clear that it is a successful young woman.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter succeeds as Beyoncé’s model

Recently, Beyoncé launched the new collection of her clothing line IVY Park, and one of the models that attracted attention and stole the glances was Ava.

The actress’s daughter appears wearing the new clothes of the famous singer, with a green and black and white checked sports suit, and a miniskirt with tennis shoes.

Ava carry the loose hair with soft waves, and a fringe, looking identical to her mother, and wasting style and class.

But, it is not the only one, well Deacon, Reese’s son who just turned 18 is also one of the Models.

In fact, Ava and Deacon even posed together, wearing the clothes of the famous celebrity, showing that they are a great models and that their careers are on the rise.

“OMG how beautiful Reese’s daughter”; “She is just like her mother, she is going towards success”; “Too beautiful Ava”; “How beautiful Reese’s children”, and “Ava with all the attitude”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Besides modeling, Ava loves to dance and paint, and in her networks she has published some of her drawings that show her great talent.

Undoubtedly, the young woman has a promising future, and her mother couldn’t be more proud of her.