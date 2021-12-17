Reese Whiterspoon, an impeccable coat and sandals that will last in your wardrobe
The Jimmy Fallon show It is the new world television red carpet. Recently was rsula corber, who triumphed in a black sequined dress (but especially because of her anecdote with Madonna), days later Penlope Cruz She appeared, divine, in a yellow Chanel suit. And yesterday it was the turn of Reese witherspoon, who approached the television studios in New York with a plaid coat we want.
The actress chose a long checked coatoversize, with a masculine cut and double breasted, on a black dress crew neck cocktail dress, black sequin sandals, and a quilted bag with a chain Chanel.
Coat oversize double-breasted and wide shoulder pads, Isabel marant (1,250 euros).
Long checked coat with belt, Uterqe (229 euros).
Coat oversize with belt loops at the points, Zara (69.95 euros).
Long double-breasted checked coat, Massimo Dutti (299 euros).
Without being exact to the ones Reese Witherspoon wears, we like these by Miu Miu, in black suede with a bracelet and jeweled heels. Miu miu (690 euros).
