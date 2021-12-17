Radiation Therapy Team Customizes Tumor Treatment

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, at the Carlos III Hospital.

The Hospital de La Paz in Madrid has incorporated a radiotherapy system unique in Spain, guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI-LINAC), which will allow personalized adjustment in the treatment of tumors.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has presented this new device this Friday in the center, a cutting-edge technology that has been a investment of 9 million euros, financed thanks to a donation from the Amancio Ortega Foundation, which will depend on the Radiotherapy and Radiophysics Oncology Services of the hospital center.

“It is a real technological challenge, of the most advanced of the world in this precision “, explained the president during the visit to the Carlos III Hospital, a health center that is part of the La Paz hospital complex, and where this device is located.

Specifically, it incorporates an MRI in a linear accelerator that allows improve image quality to see the tumors, with the aim of adapting it “in real time” to the treatment “of each case in a much less traumatic and faster way”.

It is, he assured, a “great advance” for the 60 percent of citizens who need radiotherapy to overcome their illness. In this sense, the innovation involved in having, for the first time in Spain, a functional image used as a biomarker to be able to carry out personalized radiotherapy for each patient and each tumor stands out.

MRI-LINAC is a new paradigm of radiation treatment, since the possibility of guiding the radiotherapy by resonance allows a greater contrast of soft tissues, which translates into greater precision when administering treatment, optimizing the dose on the volume of the tumor and reducing that received by the healthy organs around it.

La Paz, the hospital with the most Reference Centers, Services and Units

La Paz is the hospital in Spain with the most Reference Centers, Services and Units (CSUR) designated by the Ministry of Health, specifically 28, five of them in the field of oncology. The Radiation Oncology Service attends 1,800 new patients every year.

The Madrid public hospital also has two Elekta accelerators high performance, low and high rate brachytherapy unit, as well as a tomotherapy equipment (since 2020) that has allowed optimizing the irradiation of large fields in techniques such as total body irradiation, total nodal irradiation, neuraxis irradiation, etc.

What’s more, in 2019 they incorporated Infinity, another linear accelerator for radiotherapy treatment.

Likewise, La Paz will have one of the two proton therapy teams which will also be acquired thanks to a donation from the Amancio Ortega Foundation for the Community of Madrid.

The implementation of this equipment places the La Paz Hospital and its Radiation Oncology Service as a national benchmark in the healthcare field, being at present the center with the best technological endowment in the national territory.

The Radiotherapy and Radiophysics Oncology Services are made up of specialist doctors of Radiation Oncology, Hospital Radiofysics, senior radiotherapy technicians and Nursing professionals. All of them have received specific training to operate the equipment.