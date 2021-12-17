Quintana Roo enjoy well-being and happiness – Luces del Siglo

According to the 2021 Self-Reported Well-being Survey, released by INEGI, Quintana Roo registers the lowest percentage of the population with symptoms of depression.

STAFF / LIGHTS OF THE CENTURY

CHETUMAL, Q. ROO.- In Quintana Roo not only has the first place in job creation been recovered, reports the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), but also the mood and well-being of happiness in its population is felt as a consequence of the improved income.

For this reason, the INEGI assures at the end of this 2021, is that the people of Quintana Roo are, among all Mexicans, the happiest, according to the Enbiare survey released by said autonomous body in charge of measuring various parameters of the population in Mexico.

According to the Self-Reported Well-being Survey (Enbiare) 2021, released by the INEGI, Quintana Roo registers the lowest percentage of the population with symptoms of depression (11.5 percent of those surveyed); Yucatán is in position 10 (16.7 percent) and Campeche in 23 (14.7 percent).

Furthermore, Quintana Roo is in third place nationally in terms of state of mind, which evaluates whether a person is in a good mood, calm or energetic; Campeche is number 19 and Yucatán is 27.

The Enbiare 2021 survey is part of the Better Life Initiative: Measuring Well-Being and Progress, promoted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which has developed guidelines to measure the well-being of people and the progress of societies at the international level.

As for Anxiety, Yucatán is in sixth place, as 55.2 percent of those surveyed said they had felt this condition; Campeche in 17, with 50.6 percent and Quintana Roo in 30, with 44.3 percent.

At the national level, 19.3 percent of the adult population has symptoms of severe anxiety and 31.3 percent reveal symptoms of minimal anxiety or to some degree and according to data from Coneval, Quintana Roo recovered in October of this year, the first national place in generation of jobs and in the second and third quarters the first place in reduction of working poverty, with which the income of Quintana Roo families increased as part of a tripartite strategy: government, businessmen and population.

