Pumas and the sports brand ‘Nike’ would put an end to their relations after the Clausura 2022

The relationships between Pumas and the sports brand that has been wearing them for 7 years are about to come to an end. Nike and the university team end their contract at the end of the next one Closing 2022 and from the American brand there is no intention of renewing the bond with felines.

According to information from the column San Cadilla, of the newspaper Reforma, lhe relations between both parties remain cordial, but a renewal of the contract for more years is not on the horizon, for which Pumas will search for a new sponsor for Apertura 2022.

“After 7 and a half years of beautiful relationship, it seems that the romance between Pumas and the brand that dresses them will live its last 6 months in the first half of 2022. My Feline Ear told me that the US firm that returned to Ciudad Universitaria in 2014 at the hands of Jorge Borja will not renew the current contract for the second time, which means that for Apertura 2022, the felines would be releasing a uniform brand. “, part of the information is read.

The rest of the informative note presents a balance of the latest brands that have dressed university students over the last few years, and some could return to stamp their logo on the feline shirt. In addition, it is noted that the American brand has been the most “stable” and with which Pumas has always had good relations.

“Nike launched this era that he spoke about with his first 7 years at CU, followed by the Italian company Lotto with 7 years, from 2002 to 2009, then came the German PUMA, with a stay of 5 years, between 2009 and 2014 and the return of Nike, which would complete its longest stay at 8 years next spring. They say that before deciding to separate, there were meetings to agree on a second renewal (the first contract expired in 2019), but this time it was not successful. port and then as friends as ever. “