Priyanka Chopra reveals how Keanu Reeves supported her during the filming of “The Matrix 4”

Everyone has rough days at work and sometimes you just need to make sure they’re okay, even if you’re Priyanka Chopra. The actress and model said her co-star Keanu Reeves gave her that assurance while filming “The Matrix: Resurrections” during an interview on The View. The actress praised how good it was to work with such a kind actor, which made her feel better on a difficult day.

Priyanka had only good things to say about Keanu. Before talking about how he helped her, he showed admiration for her great work ethic. “He has leadership. Say the right things at the right time. He sets a really amazing tone, because he’s, every day, rehearsing, practicing for like 7 hours, ”he said.

The “Baywatch” actress admitted she had trouble with her lines one day when she arrived on set for the first movie she shot after the COVID-19 crashes. “I was having a rough day once, and after coming back from quarantine, it was a lot of words. I bumped into them a bit, and you don’t do that with Matrix director Lana Wachowski, “she explained. “So, I was terrified. My hands were sweaty. “

Keanu Reeves is a great co-worker

After all that, Priyanka said the “John Wick” star congratulated her at the end of the day and acknowledged how difficult it had been. “I remember the day ended. I got over it, and Keanu came up to me so kindly and said things to me, you know, when you have a difficult day, you need to listen to a colleague who may have been in the same situation. ” she said. “He comes in and says, ‘That was a really tough day and you got through it. You did a great job and you should be proud of that. ‘

Keanu wasn’t the only co-star who comforted her while working on the film. Priyanka admitted that she felt some anxiety about returning to work amid the pandemic, and Jada Pinkett-Smith also supported her as she flew to set. “I was flying from Los Angeles to Berlin, and after not going anywhere for 6 months, it was scary… I remember crying and Jada was on the flight with me, and she was a leader, she took me by the hand and said: ‘We are going to do this together.’ She is a boss ”.