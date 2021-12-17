Pierce Brosnan could be a Marvel Studios villain

It seems that Pierce Brosnan has liked to participate in the superhero cinema and after DC Comics he could move to Marvel Studios.

Pierce brosnan will play Kent Nelson / Doctor Destiny in the film Black adam, which will undoubtedly be one of the big blockbusters of 2022 of Dc comics. Since the protagonist will be Dwayne johnson, who has the ability to turn everything he touches into a success. So it will be interesting to see how the veteran actor takes on. But also the old James bond, could join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, although this time it will be as a villain.

Remember that Marvel studios he’s hiring a lot of famous actors for his villains. Some clear examples are Cate blanchett as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Jonathan Majors as Kang in the series Loki and the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Christian bale as Gorr, the butcher of gods in Thor: Love and Thunder Y Ethan hawke in the program Moon knight from Disney plus. So Pierce brosnan fits perfectly into your strategy. Although unfortunately for now we do not know what character they want me to play, but it will surely be shocking.

The actor continues his film career.

While negotiating with Marvel Studios, Pierce brosnan is preparing some interesting projects. Since after seeing it in Black adam, will premiere The Out-Laws, where a bank director believes that the criminals who are robbing him are part of the family of his fiancee whom he is about to marry.

What’s more, Pierce brosnan will also do Youth, where humans can turn back their age thanks to a product called Renewal. The Medusa, which is about Theodore Gericault, a French artist who became obsessed with the death of his best friend. The Last Rifleman, which follows the life of a World War II veteran who must face the ghosts of his past. Not Bloody Likely about artist George Bernard Shaw. Finally, it will roll Gun monkeys Based on the novel by Victor Gischler.

Which Marvel Studios character would you like Pierce Brosnan to play?