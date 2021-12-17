PHOTOS: First images of the P50 Pocket, Huawei’s new folding pocket mobile that wants to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3

Photographs have been circulating on the Internet showing various characteristics of the physical appearance of this new device, which will be officially presented next week.

After advertisement from Huawei this week on the official presentation of its P50 Pocket phone on December 23, some images have been known in the last hours of what this compact folding could be, very much in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Flip line.

A series of photographs published by the Chinese version of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar have been circulating on social networks, revealing various characteristics of the physical appearance of this new device. Until now, the Chinese manufacturer had hinted at the texture and relief of its outer cover and had hinted that it would be a compact mobile.

The rear cover that incorporates the circular camera module will appear to include a small screen —Of the same shape and size— that will show the time and some notifications. It is estimated that the fingerprint sensor will be located on one of the sides, probably on the power button, says the Gizmodo portal.

Regarding the technical specifications, it is very likely that it is a powerful team, with a Kirin 9000 chip like that of the Huawei Mate Pro 40. According to the Xataka site, its triple photographic device would have a 50 megapixel main lens, a 13 megapixel wide angle and 8 megapixel threex telephoto.

