Philadelphia Cheese Maker Will Pay You If You Don’t Make Cheesecake This Christmas

The Kraft Heinz Company encourages shoppers to substitute another dessert for the traditional cheesecake made under its brand (Photo: Getty Images)

Philadelphia cheese, latest victim of supply chain problems

Kraft launches campaign for consumers to give up cheesecake

You will pay $ 20 to those who buy products to make other types of desserts

The crisis in the global supply chain is at its highest peak. For months, the United States has been hit by shortages of medical supplies, liquor, toys, fuel and other items. And now it’s the cream cheese.

The, maker of the famous Philadelphia cream cheese, has launched a campaign that encourages shoppers to substitute another dessert for the traditional cheesecake made with their brand.

In a 46-second ad it posted to YouTube on Monday, the company admits that its customers have “a hard time finding cream cheese on the shelves.”

“This is not an empty shelf,” is heard in the video, where the message “out of stock” appears. “It is a Christmas tradition that awaits one more year.”

The company asked its consumers to be more creative and include other desserts such as brownies or Christmas muffins. “Share some cookies, anything that fills that cheesecake-shaped void left in your Christmas heart.”

This is how the reward works

As part of the same campaign, Philadelphia is also offering to pay for alternative holiday desserts for those who ran out of cheese.

The company will extend a “$ 20 digital reward” to a select group of more than 18,000 people on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18.

Those who want to access this benefit should visit the website SpreadTheFeeling.com, at 12 pm EST. On the web, customers can claim a limited stock of desserts, which Philadelphia will confirm with a unique link.

The company will extend a “$ 20 digital reward” to a select group of more than 18,000 people (Photo: Getty Images)

Dessert purchases can be made from Friday, December 17 through Friday, December 24. Customers should keep their receipt because Philadelphia will begin allowing people to enter their dessert receipts from Tuesday, December 28 at 9 am EST through Tuesday, January 4 at 11:59 pm EST.

New York’s famous bagels, also without cream cheese

In New York, bagel shops are struggling to meet the high demand for products made with cream cheese, The New York Times reported in early December.

The supply shortage may not go away anytime soon.

A Kraft spokesperson told The New York Times that the company continues to see “high and sustained demand” for several of its products.

“As more people continue to eat breakfast at home and use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts, we expect this trend to continue,” the spokesperson said.

“As more people continue to eat breakfast at home and use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts, we hope this trend will continue.” (Photo: Getty Images)

Bagel store owners told Fox News that distributors cannot purchase packages for the cream cheese, although they are not clear on what is causing the delay.

As the country approaches the Christmas season, fears mount that inflation and a chaotic supply chain situation will make the holiday one of the most expensive in history.

“For the past 150 years, Philadelphia Cream Cheese has been a staple in American homes, especially during the holidays,” said Basak Oguz, director of marketing for Philadelphia Cream Cheese, in a statement.

According to Oguz, the company has invested “millions of dollars” to make cheese available to anyone who wants it, “wherever you shop, for the next 150 years and beyond.”

