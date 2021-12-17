Peso appreciates strongly after a 50 basis point rise in the Banxico rate

The Mexican peso it was appreciated against the American dollar this Thursday for the second consecutive day. The local currency extended its movement yesterday, after the expected monetary policy announcement of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

In the last meeting of the year, the monetary authority decided to raise the reference interest rate by 50 basis points to a level of 5.50 percent. The rise, higher than expected, contributes to the decrease in market fear of inflation.

“With this action, the monetary policy stance adjusts to the path required for inflation to converge to its target of 3%,” Banxico said in a statement.

The exchange rate closed the day at 20,8167 units against a close of 21,1056 units yesterday, with data from Banxico. This movement meant an improvement of 28.89 cents for the Mexican currency, equivalent to 1.37 percent.

The cross moved in a range between a high of 21.0827 units and a low of 20.7642 units. In two consecutive days with gains, from 21.2650 units, accumulates an advance of 44.83 cents or 2.11 percent.

The dollar contributed to the improvement in parity. The Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the US currency to a basket of six currencies, fell -0.57% at the close (its biggest decline so far this month) to a level of 95.96 points.

The Federla Reserve (Fed) communicated yesterday, in its last monetary policy meeting in 2021, its decision to accelerate the cut of its stimulus of the pandemic era. This also reduced the nervousness in the markets due to inflation.

jose.rivera@eleconomista.mx