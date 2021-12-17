Peacock to premiere ‘Bel-Air’ on February 13, coinciding with the Super Bowl

February 13, 2022 may be the best day in Peacock history. NBCUniversal’s streaming service, launched in July 2020, hasn’t caught up with competitors like Netflix or Disney +, but the day before Valentine’s Day may mark a turning point. The reason? The couple that will form the broadcast of the Super Bowl, one of the events with the longest follow-up in the United States, with a premiere that will try to take advantage of the pull of American football to take flight.

Jabari Banks seeks his crown in ‘Bel-Air’

The debut in question will be ‘Bel-Air’, the dramatic reboot of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’, which will start its broadcast on Peacock from that February 13. Thus, the platform will launch one of its originals with the greatest potential in an unbeatable context, and then offer the rest of its episodes on a weekly basis. And whoever falls in love with this revision of the 90s classic will not have to fear for its future, since the second season of ‘Bel-Air’ was commissioned alongside the first. In Spain, it is expected that it will be released through SkyShowtime, although nothing is confirmed yet.

The main change from the original production will be that dramatic turnaround, which will also involve an important modification in the format. Rather than resort to half-hour episodes, ‘Bel-Air’ will shun sitcom standards to offer hour-long installments. Despite this alteration, the premise remains similar– A young man named Will (Jabari Banks) trades his Philadelphia home for the upscale Bel-Air neighborhood.

More trouble than laughter

If in ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ that culture clash was a well of situations full of humor, in ‘Bel-Air’ the change of scenery will translate into social conflicts that will resonate with the current public. At the same time, winks will be made to its predecessor, whose protagonist, Will Smith, remains here as executive producer. For his part, Morgan Cooper is the director and co-writer of the series, which was born from a viral reimagining that he himself carried out.