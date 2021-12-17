Paulina Vega compared to Kendall Jenner for a bikini photo

Paulina vega, since passing through miss Universe, captivated millions of people in the world with her beauty, performance, personality and attitude in all the public appearances she made. Her role as the ‘most beautiful woman in the universe’ was epic and made a mark in Latin America and Colombia, demonstrating the charisma and beautiful energy that set her apart.

After his reign in 2014-2015, the Barranquillera stole the praise of millions of people with her work as a model and presenter, demonstrating the versatility she had in front of the cameras of different media and projects. Without a doubt, the Colombian has taken her name high and is gaining more and more recognition on digital platforms with her content.

Recently, the ex-queen caught the attention of her loyal Instagram followers, after using her official account to share one of her photos enjoying a tropical break. The Barranquillera She did not hesitate to pose in a tiny bikini and thus arouse all kinds of reactions among the curious.

Read also: Miss Universe: Paulina Vega and Luz Marina Zuluaga, the two Colombians who made history

Paulina appears reclining on a sofa, wearing an orange bath design and placing her hands on her head, running her hair back. There you can see a natural and green background, where trees and flowers are the protagonists.

“Me getting all the answers at once“Vega Dieppa wrote in the caption of the post, where it already exceeds 170,000 likes from users of the social network.

See also: Miss World 2021 final postponed by 17 queens and technicians with covid-19

However, a surprising detail was that several people pointed out that they had believed it was Kendall Jenner who appeared in the snapshot, so they had to observe more than once. Some insisted that the figure and appearance of both models was similar.

“I thought it was Kendall”, “I thought it was Kendall Jenner”, “I saw Kendall Jenner”, “You are beautiful”, “You look just like Kendall”, among other reactions.