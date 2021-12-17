One of Wall Street’s Biggest Sharks Warns “Cryptocurrencies Are the Biggest Bubble in History”

Richard Bernstein speculates that the value of bitcoin could fall by as much as 90%, as some tech stocks did during the dot-com bubble.

Richard Bernstein, CEO of Richard Bernstein Advisors and a member of the US Institutional Investor Hall of Fame, considers cryptocurrencies “to be the largest financial bubble in history,” and recommends against betting on these types of assets.

According to Bernstein, there is currently an imbalance in the balance of the markets. “For one thing, we have everything I would call the bubble assets: technology, innovation disruption and cryptocurrencies, “the well-known investor told a CNBC show.” On the other side of that scale, there is literally everything else in the world. I think if you look to 2022 and 2023, you will want to be on the side of everything else in the world on this scale, “he added.

For that financial ‘shark’ (person or entity that invests on a large scale) the current situation of cryptocurrencies is similar to the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s, the explosion of which led to the bankruptcy of a large number of companies. In this regard, he speculates that the bitcoin value could fall as much as 90%, as happened with some technology stocks during the dotcom bubble.

The CEO of Richard Bernstein Advisors argues that the best investment option is the energy sector, particularly oil, and highlights that the sector could have great growth in 2022.

