One of Keanu Reeves’ biggest flops to get sequel with action legend – movie news

’47 rōnin ‘was one of the biggest failures of his career. Director Ron Yuan is tasked with guiding the production.

Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest actors in Hollywood and also one of those with the strongest and most successful career. To his credit are productions such as John wick, Matrix or Speed, in addition to its sequels, which have their place among the classics of film history. 2022 will be his year again, as he will premiere Matrix Resurrections -December 22- and John wick 4 -may 27th-. The world still hasn’t gotten tired of Reeves.

However, it is impossible to have an impeccable filmography. He has also worked on failed projects, such as The Legend of the Samurai – 47 Ronin. May your fans forgive us, but the critics’ ratings send: many see it as a very uninspired film, with flat characters, clichés, a confusing plot … In short, a pretty forgettable title. While the public hardly remembers the film, the studio continues to bet on it and is developing a sequel.

Universal announced in 2020 that it wanted to give a second chance to this ‘remake’ of the 1941 Japanese film titled Revenge of the forty-seven samurai. “We are excited to continue the story of these ancient Japanese samurai warriors with a new chapter of the 47 Ronin set in modern times. This new production features some of the most talented action stars. We believe fans around the world will be delighted with director Ron Yuan’s vision.“, says the company in a statement.

Those action stars they name are Mark Dacascos and Anna Akana. The actress is known for her participation in Jupiter’s Legacy, a Netflix series from 2021 that, however, has been canceled after a single season. On the other hand, Dacascos is an action movie legend. Among his works we find Wu assassins, Netflix fiction, Agents of SHIELD and, curiously, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, where he was able to work with Keanu Reeves before continuing his legacy in the sequel to 47 Ronin.

Dacascos comes from a family full of martial arts experts. His father is Al Dacascos, a martial arts instructor in Hawaii. His father’s second wife, Malia Bernal, is a well-known figure in this field. Therefore, it is no wonder that the actor followed in the familiar footsteps and specialized in kajukenbo. Hence, he has built his career around action.

Why do we say that ’47 Ronin ‘was a flop?

We do not doubt that the Reeves film will have its fans. At the end of the day, it is a great Universal production and it does the job. However, it is far from other great films from the studio such as Jurassic world or Fast and furious. With a supposed budget of between $ 175 million and $ 225 million, global revenue was around $ 151 million. Without the need to do calculations, it is obvious that it was a hole in the executives’ pocket. Now they are willing to make amends for their mistake and for this they count on the work of Ron Yuan.

In addition to being a director, Yuan is an actor and has worked in oriental action film styles. Among his best known roles are Fast & furious 4 and the series Prison break, in which he collaborated for its fourth season.

