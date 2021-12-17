Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish among the 6 key women in music this 2021

The arrival of the last days of December has always been a time of retrospection and recognizing the best events throughout the 365 days of the year. In 2021, people discovered new musical proposals, as well as reconnected with artists who had been missing from the scene for a while. In Sónica.mx, we share with you a list of the six women who were key in this period.

Yes in the list are the names of Billie eilish, Olivia rodrigo, Dua Lipa, as well as other women who made us yearn, return to the past and dance with their unique rhythms through their songs. Many of them were voted the Most Influential People of 2021 by Time magazine and top 10 of the best albums of the year.

The singers you didn’t stop listening to in 2021

1. Olivia Rodrigo

At the beginning of the year, the most played song on Spotify and the most requested on the radio was “Drivers License”. Later, Olivia rodrigo would give various anthems to Instagram and TikTok users with the release of his debut album “Sour.” He is currently competing for his first Grammy, and has become an example to follow for new generations.

2. Taylor Swift

Since 2020, Taylor Swift has demonstrated her songwriting and production capabilities with the release of two albums: ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’. However, he had already announced that his name would not stop ringing for 2021 because, at this time, he presented the re-recording of his albums ‘Fearless’ and ‘RED’ with the aim of recovering the rights to his previous musical productions. His songs from his bygone eras returned with videos and new sound effects to social media.

The power of Dua Lipa It had been advertised since his debut, but his album ‘Future Nostalgia’ gave him that little push he needed to dominate the music industry. Although the album came out in 2020, the singer presented a limited edition where she included collaborations and incorporated new songs, such as “We’re Good.” He also released a remix with Sir Elton John, and is currently preparing his return to the stage with several ‘sold out’ in the world.

4. Doja Cat

It would be impossible for you to deny that you have never heard a Doja Cat song. The singer resonated at the 2021 Grammys, and her singles were among the most played on social media, such as TikTok and Instagram. The rapper opened the year with the release of her album ‘Planet Her’ which featured her collaboration with SZA titled “Kiss Me More,” and she also has a single featuring The Weeknd.

5. Billie Eilish

In his interviews, Billie eilish She has spoken about the motivation that she and her brother, Finneas, received from their mother to do something during the time of confinement for COVID-19. And that’s how we had the record jewel entitled “Happier Than Ever” where she reflects on love breaks, fame, stereotypes and lack of privacy. The album’s release included a Disney + concert film, as well as countless Grammy nominations, and participation in soundtracks for films such as James Bond and a Pixar animated feature.

6. Adele

The most anticipated comeback of all of 2021 was Adele’s. The singer found a way to face the pain caused by her divorce and, incidentally, have an unprecedented return to the music industry with the sale of millions of records with her album ’30’, as well as reproductions with the single “Easy on I”. The British name will not be extinguished next year as she will do a residency in Las Vegas and concerts in London.