Official photos fully reveal the design of Huawei’s new luxury folding

The Huawei P50 Pocket has leaked in all its glory. Huawei’s new folding smartphone has appeared in official photos that fully reveal its design and confirm that it will be a luxury device.

The first official photos of the Huawei P50 Pocket They were shared by the fashion store Harper’s Bazaar China on Weibo, and show the version in gold with a striking wave finish and the presence of the double ring on the back, but now formed by the camera module and a second small screen. Exterior.

HarmonyOS: we tested and this is how the new HUAWEI operating system works in Mexico

The combination of technology with fashion





According to the publication, the Huawei P50 Pocket is what happens “when fashion and technology collide”, confirming his approach to style and luxuryIn addition, the photoshoot with the model Guan Xiao-tong fully highlights these qualities.

The most interesting thing about the images is that they show for the first time, and officially, the back of the device. And yes, the Huawei P50 Pocket takes up the double ring design of its older brothers, but now incorporating in one the arrangement of three cameras and in the other a small external secondary screen. This will serve as a preview when taking photos with the main cameras, but surely also for displaying important information such as notifications.





The publication does not share technical details of the new folding, Ross Young, a connoisseur of the mobile industry, assures that the external screen of the Huawei P50 Pocket is 1 inch, while the main internal reaches 6.85 inches.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that it is speculated that the gold variant of the Huawei P50 Pocket will be a more expensive special edition, and that is why its promotion with a luxury brand and a model, while the silver variant would be the standard model of the device. .

Without further details for now, it only remains to wait for next December 23, the date on which the Huawei P50 Pocket will be officially presented in China. Finally, here is the complete gallery of official photographs:















