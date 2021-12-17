No Way Home ‘, bold business strategy

Is it worth continuing to write about Marvel movies? Little can already be contributed about a formula that has been going for years with hardly any variations, artistically exhausted -especially since the premiere of Avengers: End Game (Anthony and Joe Russo, 2019) – but very successful commercially. Without going further, Spider-Man: No Way Home It has broken the record for advance ticket sales in Spain, so it is more than foreseeable that it will become the big box office this Christmas and that it will not matter what the critics say about it. On the other hand, more and more prestigious directors are clearly positioning themselves against these products, the latest Denis Villeneuve, Ridley Scott and Jane Campion.

Since the so-called Phase 4 started, Marvel has been stumbling. Both Black Widow (Cate Shortland) and Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings (Destin Daniel Cretton) and Eternals (Chloé Zhao), released in 2021, seem to have developed with the automatic pilot on and their characters have not managed to achieve the charisma that Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man or Chris Evans’ Captain America had. What’s more, not even giving the director’s chair to filmmakers so far removed from the blockbuster like Destin Daniel Cretton or Chloé Zhao they have managed to breathe new life into the saga. The happy formula swallows up whoever gets in front of it. Perhaps they are the series released on Disney +, which also belong to the canon, the only ones that are offering something a little fresher, as is the case with Wandavision or What if…?.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is, however, the funniest and most exciting Marvel installment of this 2021, but it is far from being a round movie. Tom Holland continues to function perfectly as a youthful Spider-Man, with a priceless comic vis, and the film has a great start that connects directly with Spider-Man: Far From Home (Jon Watts, 2019). The superhero has been unmasked and the whole planet learns that it is Peter Parker who throws the cobwebs, giving rise to an unexpected reflection on fame. In these early stages, the protagonist has to try to bring his life as a teenager at the gates of maturity and his work as Avenger to the public light, and it is by listening to this impossibility that those who have approached the character have always triumphed.

Parker, overwhelmed by how his fame is affecting his loved ones, will turn to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to try to solve the mess with a spell. However, everything goes wrong and villains from other universes will begin to appear – specifically, from the three films by Sam Raimi and the two by Marc Webb such as Dr. Octopus by Alfred Molina or Electro by Jaime Foxx – who will put in bind the hero. Little more can be said about a plot that has made rivers of ink flow about the possible presence of the previous Spider-Man in the film, Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield, turning the blissful spoiler in the true leitmotif of the film. The truth is that Doctor Strange has opened the door to the multiverse and everything is possible from now on in the saga.

Even if Marvel’s strategy, more commercial than narrative, is daring, audacious and irresistible to him. fandom, the feeling is that something is missing to achieve the squaring of the circle. And it is that Sam Raimi is not the same as Jon Watts and it seems that Marvel’s tone does not suit him at all well depending on which character. The film, which, yes, has some set-pieces marvelous -like the one with the chase in the mirror dimension-, it suffers the occasional slowdown and its two and a half hours end up weighing too much. The climax is the usual salad of CGI effects, but it also manages to excite, taking the character to a maturity that we will see how he feels in the next chapters. It appears that Tom Holland has signed on for three other films. There is Spider-Man for a while.

