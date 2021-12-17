Nicole Kidman’s most daring neckline

The actress Nicole Kidman is, without a doubt, one of the most elegant women of Hollywood. Her status as queen of the Red carpet He has earned it based on superb looks that emanate classicism, avant-garde and sometimes an exuberant touch. Because not only women like Scarlett Johansson or Sofia Vergara can boast of dizzying necklines when it comes to putting a sensual point to a look.

We say this because the belief that the strapless neckline only “looks good” on women with a lot of breasts is that, a belief, not a universal truth. In fact, the design of Armani Privé by which Nicole Kidman has bet for the premiere in Los Angeles from his latest movie Being the Ricardos, completely dismantle that crazy theory.

That’s how impressive the Oscar winner walked on the red carpet and made it clear that there is no better cleavage than him. word of honor to enhance the chest. In this case, the ‘trick’ is that the neckline, even though it is straight, has details of rhinestones and tulle what do they give volume and movement. Hence, Nicole Kidman earns at least one bra size with this design.

In addition, Nicole Kidman knows how to maximize this cleavage since she has resorted to a short choker which is fair to clavicle flush which gives the optical sensation of having a longer neck.

Being the Ricardos in the great bet of Amazon for this Christmas that will be released on December 21. The story centers on the Lucille Ball story, a actress which became very popular in the 50’s thanks to the show I love you lucy. Next to her in the cast is our most international actor, Javier Bardem.

