Nicole Kidman returns to comedy in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Australian actress Nicole KidmanOscar winner got her first real shot at physical comedy playing the beloved American comedian Lucille ball in “Being the Ricardos”. And he is loving it.

On ‘Moulin Rouge’ I had a little bit of physical comedy and stuff like that, but I’ve rarely had access to do these things, “Kidman said. It was glorious to do it (…) It was so liberating and exciting, and also making people laugh is like, what? This is fun! “He added.

“Being the Ricardos”, which airs on Amazon Prime in America since Tuesday, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the 1950s TV comedy series “I Love Lucy” to recount a week in the life of Ball and her husband and co-star, Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem.

Ball’s career is threatened by claims that he was a communist, while the couple’s personal lives are shaken by rumors that Arnaz has been unfaithful and that Ball is newly pregnant.

Kidman’s initial pick was met with criticism on social media earlier this year, with fans complaining that the “Big Little Lies” star did not resemble the exuberant Ball. The comments shook Kidman as she prepared to shoot the film, but director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin convinced her to ignore the messages.

He had said yes to paper. So I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe that’s not right,’ “Kidman said.

(Sorkin) just believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself. “

