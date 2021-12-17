Nicole Kidman laughs playing Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”

FILE PHOTO: Actress Nicole Kidman during the premiere of the film “Being the Ricardos” at the Museum of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, California, United States. December 6, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / Archive

By Rollo Ross

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) – Oscar-winning Australian actress Nicole Kidman got her first real shot at physical comedy when she played beloved American comedian Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” And he is loving it.

“In ‘Moulin Rouge’ I had a little bit of physical comedy and things like that, but rarely have I had access to do these things,” Kidman said. “It was glorious to do it … It was so liberating and exciting, and also making people laugh is like, what? This is fun!”

“Being the Ricardos,” airing on Amazon Prime in the United States since Tuesday, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the 1950s television comedy series “I Love Lucy” to recount a week in the lives of Ball and her husband and co-star, Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem.

Ball’s career is threatened by claims that he was a communist, while the couple’s personal lives are shaken by rumors that Arnaz has been unfaithful and that Ball is newly pregnant.

Kidman’s initial pick was met with criticism on social media earlier this year, with fans complaining that the “Big Little Lies” star did not resemble the exuberant Ball. The comments shook Kidman as she prepared to shoot the film, but director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin convinced her to ignore the messages.

“I had said yes to the role. So I said to myself, ‘Oh my God, it might not be right,'” Kidman said. “(Sorkin) just believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

(Written by Jill Serjeant; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)