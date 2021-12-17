Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem resist criticism of their new film “Being the Ricardos”

A difficult love story to embody. So much for Nicole Kidman, What Javier Bardem, the movie “Being the Ricardos”, proved to be a major challenge for these acclaimed actors.

“I Love Lucy” is one of the best known comedies of U.S, one that in the 1950s was faithfully followed by half of the country’s viewers, that is, some 16 million people. “Being the Ricardos”, from Aaron Sorkin, tells the story of the complicated marriage of the protagonists Desi arnaz and the iconic Lucille ball, who were husband and wife both in real life and on screen in his hit series.

Javier Bardem, actor:

“I believe that the heart of the film is the love story of the two of them, of her and him. A love that lasted beyond their death. I believe that regardless of whether they filmed together or not, they ended up loving each other very much, loving each other. , for the rest of their lives, and that’s what the movie tells too. “

A shower of criticism

However, both protagonists were highly criticized on social media when it was announced last January that Kidman would step into Ball’s shoes, and Bardem into Arnaz’s. Since it was a Spanish actor playing a Cuban-American, and an Australian actress, considered “not expressive enough” to play an American national treasure.

Still, Sorkin remained indifferent to the internet’s barrage of criticism, always adamant that he had no interest in replicating the influential sitcom.

“The fact that it is a script by Aaron Sorkin. He is a writer … he is a master of stories and dialogues. It is a gift for an actor to have these dialogues.”Bardem said.

After its theatrical release, “Being the Ricardos” can be seen streaming on Amazon prime from December 21.