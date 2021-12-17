New Xbox Game Pass game announced for January 2022

The last games of the year have already reached the successful service of the Redmond, but obviously, this has not ended here, since Big Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022, thus nourishing the service with works of all kinds. So once again, from SomosXbox we announce a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in January 2022.

This time we talk about Weird west, another game that has been announced in advance for Game Pass and that will launch on January 11, 2022. This video game developed by WolfEye Studios and published by Return Digital will lead us to discover a dark fantasy reimagining the Wild West in which law enforcement officers and gunmen share the border with fantastic creatures.

Live the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes turned into legend by the decisions you make in a ruthless land. Each trip is unique and takes shape according to the actions carried out; They are high-stakes stories in which everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form your own band or venture solo into the unearthly confines of Weird West to turn each of the legends into your own.