New Movies and Series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney + on the Weekend (December 17)

Like every week, we collect the best movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney + to watch on the weekend of December 17, 2021.

After an intense day of work we reached the weekend, time that many will use to go quickly and quickly to the cinemas to see Spider-Man: No Way Home before they can eat the spoilers that are already circulating on the networks.

If you are one of those who have already seen the movie on Thursday and have the whole weekend ahead of you, you can always take the opportunity to enjoy the news offered by the main streaming platforms and be well entertained at home.

Following our usual weekly review today, at Hobby Consolas, we compile some of the best movies and premiere series on Netflix, HBO Max Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of December 17, 2021. Take good note!

We start with the one who undoubtedly is the most outstanding premiere on Netflix Spain, which is none other than the arrival of season 2 of The witcher.

Starring Henry Cavill, the series follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster-hunting sorcerer who is forced to care for Ciri, a girl whose fate and Geralt’s are closely linked. Here we leave you our review of The Witcher season 2.

Another of the best Netflix premiere series it’s season 4 of Aggretsuko, a fun anime whose plot is set in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals.

It tells the story of Retsuko, a single 25-year-old red panda who leads a most bland life working in the accounting department of a company.

But secretly Retsuko vent all his hardships singing death metal in karaoke. We remind you here of our review of Aggretsuko season 3.

Between the best premieres of HBO Max Spain It is worth highlighting (finally) the arrival of the special program of The prince of Bel Air, where the cast reunites after more than 20 years since the end of the legendary comedy series.

Throughout the special Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro and the rest of the protagonists will remember their time at The Prince of Bel-Air, sharing anecdotes and curiosities. Here we leave you the biggest revelations shown in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion.

Another of the best new series of HBO Max Spain is Harley quinn, animated series centered on the popular DC character The voice of the actress Kaley Cuoco in her original version.

The series centers on a Harley Quinn who has finally decided to break her relationship with the Joker and tries to carve out her career as Gotham’s great criminal with the help of Poison Ivy.

Between the Best HBO Max Spain Premiere Movies We have a good string of animated DC films with which to do a superheroic marathon with the Dark Knight, highlighting titles such as Batman and Harley Quinn, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Batman: Hush, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Batman: The Killing Joke and the two parts of Batman: Return of the Dark Knight.

Regarding the best premieres of Amazon Prime Video we highlight A quiet place 2, sequel to the popular horror film re-directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou, among others.

This new installment continues the story of the Abbott family who, after the events of the first part, their members will leave their residence and explore the outside world while fighting for their survival.

However, they will soon discover that the terrible and deadly creatures are not the only threat that stalks them … This is our review of A Quiet Place 2.

Another of the Best Release Movies on Amazon Prime Video is Once upon a time in … Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s most recent film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Set in Hollywood in the late 1960s, the film follows Rick Dalton, the star of a popular television western who tries to adjust to the changes of the environment at the same time as his stunt double. Here you can read our review of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Within the best premiere series of Disney Plus Spain touch to highlight the new episode of Hawk Eye, a chapter that, although it still has a good part of transition, has left us speechless with its final surprise. Here we leave you our review of Hawkeye episode 5.

Although undoubtedly the highlight this week on Disney Plus are its film premieres, including Ron gives error, funny animated film produced by Locksmith Animation, 20th Century Fox Animation and TSG Entertainment.

It tells the story of Barney, a slightly peculiar boy who finds it difficult to connect with people his age because he is the only one who does not have his own B-Bot, a very advanced robot that knows everything about his user and allows him to do friends with interests similar to yours.

Barney’s luck seems to change when his father finally gives him his own robotic companion, although his B-Bot Ron soon proves not working the way it was supposed to.

To save Ron from being destroyed by his malfunction, Barney decides to teach him everything he needs to know to be his best friend and to be able to fulfill his schedule. This is our review of Ron’s mistake.

Another of the best new movies on Disney Plus Spain is The last duel, a film directed by Ridley Scott that has a luxury cast consisting of Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter and Nathaniel Parker, among others.

Based on a true story, its plot focuses on Marguerite, wife of the knight Jean de Carrouges who decides not to remain silent and accuse her husband’s friend, Jacques Le Gris, of having raped her, putting herself in danger because no one He believes her and they accuse her of insults.

Despite the fact that no one believes Marguerite, Jean de Carrouges decides to defend his wife’s honor and challenges his old friend to a trial by combat, claiming that God will dictate this conflict. You can read our review of The Last Duel here.

Here we finish our review of the best movies and series to premiere on Neftlix, HBO Max Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to see on the weekend of December 17, 2021. Of course, there is a choice to be well entertained these days. With which of all these novelties will you start your well-deserved rest day?