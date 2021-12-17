NASA space probe “touches” the sun for the first time

A NASA space probe officially “touched” the sun, plunging into the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.

Scientists broke the news Tuesday during a meeting of the United States Geophysical Union (AGU).

The Parker solar probe passed through the corona in April, during its eighth approach to the sun. The scientists said it took a few months to receive the data and then several more months to confirm it.

“It’s fascinating and exciting,” said project scientist Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University.

The Parker probe, launched in 2018, was 13 million kilometers (8 million miles) from the center of the Sun when it first crossed the irregular boundary between the solar atmosphere and the outgoing solar wind. According to the scientists, the spacecraft entered and exited the corona at least three times, each with a smooth transition.

“The first and most dramatic time we were down for about five hours … You might think five hours is not a big deal,” Justin Kasper of the University of Michigan told reporters.

However, he noted that Parker’s movement was so fast that it covered a great distance during that time, moving at more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) per second. The crown was dustier than expected, says Raouafi.

Future trips to the corona will help scientists better understand the origin of the solar wind, and how it is heating up and accelerating into space, Raouafi added.

Since the Sun lacks a solid surface, the corona is where the activity is; Exploring this magnetically intense region up close can help scientists better understand solar flares that can interfere with life on Earth.

Preliminary information suggests that Parker also dived into the corona during its ninth approach in August, but scientists said more analysis is needed. Last month he made his tenth approach.

Parker is projected to continue approaching the Sun and plunging into the corona until its final orbit in 2025.

The latest discoveries were also published by the scientific journal American Physical Society.

