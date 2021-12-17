NASA shows map showing asteroids in real time

NASA released an interactive 3D map to view comets and asteroids. Photo: NASA.

NASA presented an interactive 3D map in which users can observe multiple comets and asteroids in real time.

The tool is called “Eyes on Asteroids” and was created with information from the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Here at @POT, we’re on the job to find & track near-Earth objects… but have you ever wondered WHERE the known objects are? Through a new 3D real-time visualization tool, you can now explore asteroids and comets that approach Earth’s orbital neighborhood: https://t.co/UPt01yi54G pic.twitter.com/0eqMIQUhNa – NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) December 10, 2021

“We wanted ‘Eyes on Asteroids’ to be as easy as possible to use while telling the stories of human exploration of these fascinating objects.” said Jason Craig, technical producer for the Display Technology Development and Applications team.

This interactive map also offers the possibility of knowing the next five approaches to the Earth as well as their past, current and future missions that were sent towards those. mysterious objects.

The expert also ensured that each object near the Earth It can be found in the application just like the spaceships that have visited said objects.

“Every year thousands of asteroids and dozens of comets are discovered, some of which, called near-Earth objects (NEOs), follow orbits that pass through the inner solar system.” POT

This interactive NASA map contains several options

The interactive map presented by the POT It contains several options so that users can navigate the information that interests them the most.

There is a tab called “Asteroid Watch” which is used to see the next five asteroid approaches.

“We were interested in including this feature, as close approaches to asteroids often generate a lot of interest. Headlines often describe these approaches as ‘dangerously’ close, but users will see how distant they really are. ” Craig commented.

This function provides real-time data for the orbits, characteristics and discovery of most of the natural bodies included in the Solar system.

The visualization is updated twice a day and a new object is added discovered each time the orbit is calculated.

Profiles of many NEO missions can also be explored. Detailed animated models of these spaceships and their encounters with asteroids or comets can be seen in the “Events” tab.

All these data can be viewed through a cell phone or computer with an internet connection and no download required.