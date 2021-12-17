More than a thousand games on Switch are discounted

The end of the year season is perfect to enjoy some of the games that you may not have had the opportunity to enjoy throughout the last 12 months. Thus, Nintendo has revealed that as of today, December 16, and until next December 30, 2021, They’re available a series of offers for more than a thousand games in the eShop.

This time we are talking about games like Sonic Mania, Cuphead, Overcooked, Resident Evil 4, Trials of Mana, and much more, with discounts of up to 75%. But nevertheless, It is important to mention that, so far, these are only offers available in Europe. Although at the moment there is no information on a similar period in America, it is very possible that this will happen in the next few hours or days.

The more than a thousand games vary between discounts, but the minimum seems to be 30%, so you can save a good amount of money on your digital purchases. Similarly, These offers are mainly focused on third party titles. Hopefully Nintendo will add first party games in the next few days.

These types of periods are common on the Nintendo Switch. However, it is always appreciated that the best releases of recent years are available cheaply for all users of this console.

Via: Nintendo