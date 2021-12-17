Minecraft community exceeds 1 billion views on YouTube

YouTube announced Thursday that the content of Minecraft on the platform a global level It has reached one billion views, an unprecedented fact.

Since the first video related to him appeared construction title In 2009, its creators and content have grown to become one of the largest communities in the world.

In 2020, Minecraft was both the most popular game and the most watched live on Youtube, and currently has more than 35 thousand channels of active creators, representing more than 150 countries and territories, within the community. Only in Mexico, have accumulated more than 10 billion video views related to Minecraft. To celebrate, Youtube created an animated 3D video set in a video game landscape, highlighting the creators and key moments from the community of Minecraft of all the world.

Video game creators are an incredibly important part of the YouTube community, “he said. Susan Wojcicki, YouTube CEO. “The Minecraft community around the world has made the game their own through engaging content that brings people together. We love the generation of builders Minecraft and YouTube have created and can’t wait to see what’s next. “

“I’ve been in the gaming industry my entire career, it’s amazing to see how Minecraft has exploded since it first appeared,” said Ryan Wyatt, Global Director of Gaming for YouTube.

I remember working with SeaNanners in Machinima when you first tried Minecraft and shared it on Youtube; The hunger for Minecraft content was impressive that in fact it continues to grow year after year in an astonishing way. Minecraft has been the most watched game for many years, and seeing it reach a trillion views is a feat that deserves applause. Congratulations to Mojang, Microsoft and the gaming community on YouTube! ”.

To commemorate the one trillion feat, YouTube is celebrating in a number of ways. First, it will feature a new animated video reflecting the history of Minecraft on the platform and will also highlight its growing community by implementing an animated logo graphic on YouTube’s homepage for 24 hours. The platform will also feature curated playlists celebrating some of the title’s biggest creators and moments.

Secondly, YouTube Culture & Trends has launched a dedicated homepage for the game on its official site, featuring a data visualization of top trends, creators, and videos accompanied by a series of narratives exploring the global impact of creators enjoying Minecraft on YouTube. For more information, visit the site here.

YouTube has also partnered with Minecraft to launch the YouTube Creator Skin Pack that contains a selection of the best creators of the platform, focused on the title, as avatars for the game. The skin pack is free and will be available for download for one year on the Minecraft Marketplace. These avatars also appear in a new themed intro for an upcoming map, available December 21, in the Caves & Cliffs Update, featuring both the voice-over and authentic likeness of the creators. To see the official skin pack details, visit the Minecraft home page here.

In addition, on Instagram, various YouTube creators such as: MsMunchie and ZHC, CaptainSparklez, iHasCupquake, Bajan Canadian, Frost Diamond, Fuze III, TommyInnit and several others will take over the @YouTube account for a day for a celebration called #MinecraftMuseum . Each of the selected creators will choose their own “exhibit,” a collection of their favorite Minecraft memories and community moments.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital