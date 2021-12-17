Mexico surprises with rate increase

Hello! This is Línea de Partida, Bloomberg Línea’s daily newsletter.

During its last meeting of the year, Banco de México unexpectedly accelerated the pace of interest rate hikes as the fastest inflation in two decades outweighed concerns about the need to stimulate the economy. Policymakers raised the benchmark rate by half a point to 5.50%, the biggest increase in nearly four years.

The monetary authorities have made it clear that the accommodative stance had limits and that sustained price increases and any deterioration in inflation expectations would be met with a decisive response.

Inflation in the country has risen steadily and remained above the target in 2021, amid a gradual adjustment by the central bank since June that sought to slow inflation without undermining the economy’s recovery.

Inflation in Mexico has risen steadily and remained stubbornly above target in 2021 (Susana Gonzalez / Bloomberg) (Susana Gonzalez / Bloomberg)

Once the expectations regarding the monetary policy of the world central banks have settled, which this week have given much to talk about, the market will experience today a session without great references.

Volatility is expected, as today is the expiration date for options and futures on indices and stocks in the US market, the so-called “quadruple witching“.

This morning, almost all European stocks were trading lower. Index futures in New York have already opened volatile and were recently down. Faced with the prospect of higher interest rates, investors tend to substitute tech stocks for those from more cyclical sectors. Yesterday, for example, after a very positive start, the Nasdaq index fell 2.47% and the S&P 500 closed 0.87% lower.

This week, central banks have managed to rob the omicron variant of the position of the most discussed topics in the market. Monetary authorities have signaled that they can even tolerate the coronavirus, but runaway inflation is hard to swallow..

– Yesterday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates for the first time in three years, being the first large central bank to increase its reference rate since the pandemic began. With the arrival of omicron, operators had put aside their bets on raising rates to curb inflation, the highest in more than a decade. – The European Central Bank (ECB), for its part, decided temporarily extend monthly voucher purchases to soften the exit from the stimulus program to the economy. The surprise was that, instead of maintaining greater flexibility with the buyback program, the ECB chose to provide liquidity with fixed volumes and a gradual reduction, a policy interpreted by the market as more “aggressive”.

– The Bank of Japan (BoJ) signaled a cautious withdrawal from its economic stimulus program. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) showed that his new style “hawkish”Has come to stay and pointed out that, to tame inflation, it is willing to raise the cost of money at a faster rate in 2022. Today, all eyes are on Russia, which must raise the price of money again.

Central bank decisions: Colombia, Japan, Russia

UK Retail Sales (November) and GfK Consumer Confidence (December), German PPI (November), Eurozone Consumer Price Index (November)

In Colombia, economic activity index for October, in addition to the monetary policy meeting

Colombians have the second highest perception of price increases among 30 countries

Maduro confirms “secret” meeting with CIA official in Caracas

Petrolera de Carlos Slim gets more time to explore two onshore blocks

In what state is the agreement between Argentina and the IMF, according to the agency’s spokesperson

Who does inflation hurt more, the poor or the rich? With inflation rising in the United States faster than at any other time in the past four decades, economists debate which group suffers the most from inflation, the poor or the rich. This kind of comprehensive question is not easy to answer, especially when inflation rates have been so low of late and robust data is scarce. It is also not obvious how exactly to compare the losses of the poor with the losses of the richest groups. However, the arguments suggest that the poor are likely to be particularly affected.

The “king” dollar’s rally will be supercharged by the Fed in 2022. The main engine of the currency is an aggressive Federal Reserve that has mapped out a roadmap of interest rate hikes over the next three years. The dollar has outperformed all currencies in 2021. Source: Bloomberg

Magic will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts after a decade since the last installment of the saga.

HBO Max unveiled the first poster about this production: “Welcome back to the place where magic begins”, the motto of surprise that Wizarding World had in store for all fans.

It is a special retrospective that comes to celebrate the 20 years of the first film Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which would become the beginning of one of the most iconic current sagas in world cinema.

On their return, Harry and his friends will be accompanied by Draco Malfoy, Bellatrix Lestrange, Hagrid, Sirius Black, Dolores Umbridge, Ginny, Fred, and George Weasley, among others.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 It was the highest grossing film in the saga of the magician created by JK Rowling, who was left out of this special after being involved in controversies and being accused by said transphobics.

The premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts It will be on January 1, 2022.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”. (Twitter: @hbomax)

