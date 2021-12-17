Mexican actress mourns the death in Brazil of a Spanish girl who wanted to adopt

This content was published on December 17, 2021 – 04:21

Recife (Brazil), Dec 16 (EFE) .- The Mexican actress Giselle Itié, the protagonist of several soap operas, movies and series in Brazil, regretted this Thursday the murder by strangulation of a minor under 14 years of Spanish nationality that she intended to adopt together with a 6-year-old sister of the victim.

In her Instagram profile, the actress, who has been living in Brazil for several years, was blamed for the death of the minor, which occurred last Monday during an electrical blackout in a rural area of ​​the northeastern state of Bahia, recently affected by the strong rains that have left thousands of victims.

“They took a lot out of me. Even realizing that destiny would be that. What you said, your sister … What I asked for, I begged, I fought and they shut me up. I kept quiet because I believed in others. I got pregnant, blurred and I feel very guilty, “the 39-year-old actress expressed in a clear message of relief.

Itié, star of the Brazilian version of the Colombian-born soap opera “Yo soy Betty, la fea” and the film “Los mercenarios” (2010), alongside Sylvester Stallone and other Hollywood action film stars, said that he met to the minors Nayra and Nereida Gatti in the tourist city of Porto Seguro.

“Whoever knew Nayra, if they don’t feel guilty, then they don’t know anything about life. I know that guilt won’t get me anywhere. But I’m going to ask again, to fight for Nereira. Yes. And I’ll never leave again. to shut up, a lot of me left with you. Will you forgive me? “added the actress, who said that she communicated in Spanish with the girls.

In an interview with the local edition of the American magazine of the heart Glamor, Itié related that she knew that the girls “were being mistreated”, the whereabouts of the mother was unknown and that is why she created with friends a group in a social network to investigate about the father, an Argentine dedicated to gardening.

The Mexican star came to ask for help from a non-governmental organization (NGO) that assisted the family to adopt the girls, but with her pregnancy and the pandemic, the actress returned to Rio de Janeiro and began to maintain contact with them alone through social networks, although without giving up adopting them.

For Itié, the minors lived “abandoned” by the father, identified as Sebatián Ricardo Gatti, who in statements to local media asked for “justice” for Nayra’s death.

The regional commissioner Moisés Damasceno avoided giving details about the line of investigation for the case being in “police secrecy.”

So far 25 people have been heard by the Police and the power outage makes it difficult to obtain video images from security cameras.

The minor, who called the protagonist of the series and successful biblical film “The 10 Commandments” her “godmother”, had been missing since last Thursday and was found with signs of strangulation in a mangrove swamp in Caraíva, a district of Porto Seguro. EFE

wgm / ga

