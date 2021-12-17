Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio speak exclusively with El Comercio for “Don’t Look Up” | VIDEO | Don’t look up | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

The first and last time they had worked together, Meryl streep I was 47 years old and Leonardo Dicaprio just 22. It happened in the movie “Marvin’s Room” (1996), directed by Jerry Zaks. Streep played a woman who suddenly had to reunite with her family, due to health problems, and DiCaprio played her son, a young man who had just left a psychiatric center due to pyromania problems.

ALSO READ: Horrible family, beautiful ending: “Succession” season 3 ended in the best way | REVIEW

It took 25 years for them to work together again on a second movie. Strange thing that two of the most talented, charismatic and sought-after stars in Hollywood have not coincided in more productions. But the possibility of the reunion finally came thanks to the tape “Don’t look up” (“Don’t Look Up”), which will premiere next Friday, December 24 on Netflix.

“I have waited patiently to work with her again”DiCaprio tells Trade in an interview by Zoom to promote the film. Beside her, smiling, Streep takes her hand knowingly. “It was a lot of fun working with him because now I can command him just like I did back then –the actress jokes about her experience as mother and son in “Marvin’s Room”-. I really couldn’t believe it when you said so many years had passed. “

Since that job in 1996, their careers have maintained remarkable regularity. By then, Streep had already won two Oscars and would later win the third, in 2011, for her role as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.” DiCaprio, for his part, spent years accumulating candidacies (four in total) without being given the golden statuette, until in 2015 he broke the curse by obtaining it with “The Revenant.” Between them they add 28 nominations. Two of the Academy’s favorite figures, no doubt.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Rob Morgan play the group of scientists who discover that a huge comet will hit Earth in the movie “Don’t Look Up”. (Photo: Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

APOCALYPTIC SATIR

In “Don’t Look Up”, a black comedy directed by Adam McKay, DiCaprio and Streep give us two dissimilar but attractive performances. He is the protagonist, Randall Mindy, an astronomer who discovers that a huge comet is dangerously close to Earth and that in six months he could destroy her. Streep, for her part, plays Janie Orlean, none other than the president of the United States, who when she receives the warning from the astronomer Mindy will choose to ignore it and minimize it.

Because that’s exactly what “Don’t look up” is about: a satire on the impending apocalypse that, in times of ‘fake news’ and post-truth, is taken as a game, as a barely secondary problem that should not be given too much attention. McKay’s is an absurd story about our own extinction and about the stubborn refusal to look up (hence the film’s title) to see how it is falling on us once and for all.

It is for that reason that, camouflaged in the ridiculous humor of the script, “Do not look up” brings a fairly realistic message about a possible end of time. “That’s the problem with the climate issue, which is slow degradation.”, Points out, more seriously, Leonardo DiCaprio, who also is a determined activist for the care of the environment and the fight against climate change.

“I remember sitting with the head of NASA, who led me into a room to tell me what was going to happen to everyone, specifically at a certain time. And on a watch we begin to see all the decline of the natural world. And more disasters, more environmental refugees, more deforestation, more forest fires”, Adds the actor.

Along these lines, the star of “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” highlights the work in the direction of Adam McKay, having portrayed the progressive degradation of societies as we know them. “This film creates that sense of urgency and how we would react to that situation. It is the first time I have seen a film that captures not only the urgency of the climate crisis, but what is left of us. An analysis of what we are as a society and how we face this“, he points out.

In “Don’t Look Up”, Meryl Streep plays Janie Orlean, the president of the United States who refuses to acknowledge the catastrophe that is coming to Earth. (Photo: Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

PRESIDENTIAL MESSAGE

Mery Streep also does not shy away from the message to conscience. In fact, her character in “Don’t Look Up” is that of a frivolous and denialist president, with obvious nods to Donald trump and other politicians of that kind. And when consulted on the underlying issue, he also makes a political reference: “If there is good news in all this, as Barack Obama said, it is that we are the first generation to feel the effects of global warming and the last to be able to do something about it. So it is in us. We have created the situation in a privileged and developed world, we have a great responsibility for this degradation ”.

“And there is no escape for anyone – adds the 72-year-old actress. Because this problem affects the richest, the most powerful, the brightest businessmen in the world. Everyone will have to face it, my hope is that. Because they will not colonize Mars. And they will not be able to escape to the Caribbean because there will be winter in the Caribbean. And they won’t be able to go golfing in Miami because Miami will be underwater. This will also affect people who have the ability to do something about it.“. The warning is made.

Know more

“Don’t Look Up”, a film directed by Adam McKay, premieres this December 24 on Netflix. In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, the cast includes Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, among other figures.