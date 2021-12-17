Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up” the new Netflix movie

“Don’t Look Up” (Don’t Look Up in Spanish) is Netflix’s new bet, which is already in theaters and will be released on the platform this December 24. That is why Angélica Bulnes interviewed two of the film’s protagonists: Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

The film combines the genres of science fiction, comedy and drama, to portray the media tour that two astronomers – Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence – undertake to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is on a collision course with Earth. and that by the way, one of the first affected countries would be Chile.

However, the answer they get from the world is a “And?” Among those who show indifference to the imminent risk is the president of the United States -Meryl Streep-, a narcissistic woman who cares more about her own image than about ruling the country, and who did not show interest in what scientists warn her . Same act for which the media chose.

Thus, the film directed by Adam McKay seeks to capture through a dramatization the problems that affect the real world and which we face in the present.

t13 radio, t13radio, tele13radio, tele13 radio, tele 13 radio, teletrece radio, teletreceradio, radio 13, channel 13 radio, channel 13 radio, t13 live radio, thirteen radio, t13 online radio, radio13, Netflix, “Don’t Look Up ”, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay, comet, Earth