Meryl Streep and Leonardo Di Caprio talk about ‘Don’t look up’

A comet about five to seven kilometers in diameter is coming at full speed, heading straight for Earth; two astronomers, the Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and her PhD student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), they discover that the planet’s hours are counted unless someone does something.

The story is a real-time allegory, as its director and writer put it, of the destruction of our planet that we seem to be just as easily ignoring as a television station we don’t want to see. However, through comedy, and with the performance of Meryl Streep as President of the United StatesOne not very aware of anything by the way, this Armageddon-style tragedy turns into something else entirely. One, that it is not so far from our reality. M2 talked with Streep and DiCaprio about it.

There is a great saying that goes “I’d rather laugh than cry” and I don’t think there’s a movie that makes more sense of that saying than this. Do you agree, Meryl?

MS. (Laughs) Yeah, but since I’m playing a very selfish and deeply narcissistic person in this movie, I didn’t have to be there to see how he would evolve in all other respects. When I saw the movie I was devastated. I wasn’t prepared for how emotional it would get at the end. I was ready for the laughs, the laughs rolled and I couldn’t believe how beautifully edited it was, Adam did a brutal job; He has the most incredible kaleidoscopic imagination, but the end landed on me. It made me look at myself and see my life and I said to myself: you’re not doing enough, Meryl, not for this house, not for global warming. And it did light a fire in me and my children when they saw it. I hope the same thing happens with other people.

LD. Meryl doesn’t give herself enough credit, but she has been talking about climate change and global warming since 1988.

It has been more than clear in both cases. I am exhausted from seeing and hearing people act as if science is political. Leo, your character has to live that all the time. How do you see it?

LD. That’s what’s fascinating, especially after COVID hit us and the denials of that science. When Adam created this film regarding the crisis of the planet, I really could relate to Randall in many ways, because in a way he is trying to play in a world where he has to be sophisticated and interesting, but what he has of his side is the data, and many times the data is not clickbait or something that people want to hear. So he encapsulates what a lot of people, a lot of scientists that I know who wonder: how can I articulate the urgency of this to the rest of the world? How do I make it sexy, for lack of a better word? How do I get people to engage, to listen? And I kind of fell in love with the way this man was and the transition he’s going through with the administration, while Jenn’s (Laurence) character is more like Greta Thumberg, incredibly articulate. And we can see the desperation of the scientific community not to be taken seriously on these issues.

I saw something of Dr. Fauci in your character, Leo. In that case, Meryl, I am afraid to see who we are reflecting in your character, would you say a particular name?

MS. (Laughs) No, because this character would never exist. There would never be a character in the United States who was a woman and who was allowed to have many boyfriends and give them a job on the Supreme Court. It’s just never going to happen. We may have a president one day, but they will never allow her any of the licenses that other people have had. That is unthinkable, but she is also a recognizable figure: selfishness, lack of interest in her personality, how she makes decisions, it all has to do with how it affects her. How it helps her and how it makes her richer, only what gives her more power. Everything else is of no interest to her. This concern, that a comet coming straight at us … someone else will take over. Someone from Yale or Princeton or MIT. I can’t take care of that, I have appointments and things to do.

Keys

The multi-star cast also features Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chamalet, Chris Evans, and Jonah Hill, among many more..

It is a Netflix production that will come to streaming The 24th of December, although it is already available in some cinemas that wanted to screen it.

