Megan Fox says her ancestors and spirits control her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

When it came to light that Megan Fox had given her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly a necklace with a drop of her blood on it, The movie mecca began to rub its hands, thinking that it had found some worthy substitutes for Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who in their day also wore bloody vials around their necks before their divorce.

Colson himself, as the singer is really called, tried to downplay that peculiar show of love by claiming that the ‘Transformers’ star just wanted him to have a memory of him to treasure while they spent several weeks apart for work: “Some people give their partners a handkerchief, and she gave me her DNA.”

Obviously, that comparison did not manage to give a patina of ‘normality’ to their relationship and the new statements of his famous girlfriend will not do much to end that reputation of eccentric celebrities that has begun to haunt them. Megan has just explained why it is not difficult for them to adapt to each other’s lives despite the fact that, in principle, they do not seem to have much in common with him being a punk rock star at the height of his career and she a estranged mother. With three children.

“I believe that our connection occurs in a very natural way because our relationship is so karmic that our spirits, our souls, are so intertwined in that higher plane that much of things are handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that they watch over. for us”, has assured in an interview to CR Fashion Book.

