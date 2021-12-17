Meet Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s supposed boyfriend and for whom she would leave acting

For many years Emma Watson is one of the most important actresses in the international film industry, as her role as Hermione in Harry Potter led her to be on the screens thanks to her great talent and her ability to play different characters throughout her career.

Despite this great work, in recent days “The Daily Mail”, English-born newspaper reported that the famous actress has decided to take an indefinite break from her work on the film sets.

According to the publication, one of his representatives has confirmed the information, assures that the free time will be dedicated to being with his current relationship that he maintains with the American businessman Leo Robinton since a year ago.

Who is Leo Robinton?

It is known that the relationship began when both were introduced by a mutual friend.

The famous actress She has said that thanks to the fact that she went to university, she currently has many friends who have helped her meet people outside of the film industry.

In fact, Robinton is a person who has little to do with fame, and one of the characteristics of the search for not being identified, as soon as the first images of them were published together, he deleted all their accounts on social networks.

According to some speculation, Leo Robinton He is 31 years old.

It has been reported that he is a businessman from The Angels And that he dedicated himself to running a legal company that specialized in the legalization of marijuana, however he left that job in 2019 before meeting Emma.

MAVR