Medical students demand safe venues for their internship

Students of the medical surgeon career of the School of Medicine of the college National Autonomous of Mexico will carry out this Friday a march of the Monument to the Revolution to Health Secretary in demand that they be granted places of residents and social service in safe places and not in violent states.

According to the students who as of January 2, 2022 will have to move to their new headquarters to do their internship or social service, some of the hospitals are located in areas of high violence and presence of organized crime in states such as Tamaulipas, Guanajuato Y Michoacan.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: INE proposes to suspend revocation of AMLO’s mandate due to lack of budget

The students also denounced the reduction of their scholarship from 1,770 pesos a fortnight, to 1,800 pesos a month, which they claim is not enough to pay for food and housing anywhere they are transferred.

“In my case, I will have to work and borrow from family members in order to complete my year of medical internship. Not only the inter is complicated, in the social service the schools ignore a little more than what happens to us where we are one year.

“In addition, those who are sent to places far from the center of the country do not grant them any recourse to travel, so they have to pay for their plane tickets and tickets with their own resources,” said Montserrat, who must appear at a hospital in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

In this way, at 10:00 am this Friday at the Monument to the Revolution they will perform a performance in which they will simulate a funeral for three of their companions, they will observe a minute of silence and refer to the doctors who have died in the exercise of their profession in a violent way or that they were disappeared.

Meanwhile, at 11:00 hours they plan to leave for the Health Secretary, where they intend to deliver a petition to the authorities.

LEG

Related