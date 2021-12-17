McDonald’s CEO fired for having relationships with female workers to return severance pay

Steve Easterbrook, former CEO of McDonald’s, was fired two years ago for violate company policy and keep a consensual relationship with an employee. Now, and after reaching an agreement with what was his company and who also sued him for lying to the board, must return the 105 million euros in assets and money he received as compensation, as published CNN .

Steve Easterbrook was booked in 2015 by McDonal’s and fired four years later after it was learned that he had violated company policy by having relationships with an employee. (Photo: Hannelore Foerster / Getty Images)

Easterbrook was fired in 2019, after four years working for McDonald’s, after being found to have violated the fast food company’s rules and shown “lack of judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.” A few months after that, in August 2020, the then former employee received a lawsuit from the hand of his former company for having lied to the board about the real extent of its relations with employees.

Now that the lawsuit has been resolved between both parties, the Briton must return the 105 million euros he received as compensation for the dismissal in the form of cash and shares, although it is not yet clear how they will be returned to McDonald’s. Enrique Hernández, Jr., president of the board of directors, explained that “this settlement holds Steve Easterbrook accountable for his clear misconduct, including how he exploited his position as CEO. The resolution avoids a lengthy judicial process and allows us to move forward “

In his day, Easterbrook apologized and acknowledged that “sometimes he failed to uphold McDonald’s values ​​and fulfill some of my responsibilities as a leader of the company.” In the lawsuit filed against him and already resolved, it is stated that the company received reports that the dismissed executive had had other relationships with several workers and opened an investigation.

Further investigation into what happened uncovered “dozens of nude, partially nude or sexually explicit photos and videos of various women”. McDonald’s Board of Directors has approved the settlement in the lawsuit, ruling out taking legal action in an attempt to close the matter after two years.

Continue reading the story

The fact that the termination of the contract was made, they indicate in The country, as “without reason” is what made it possible for Easterbrook to receive a millionaire compensation. Subsequent research discovered at least three other “sexual relationships” with employees in addition to the one recognized by him and in one of the cases he even handed over shares to one of the employees.

“With this agreement, the employees, management and direction of the company can continue to focus their attention on the growth of the business,” they have declared from McDonald’s.

ON VIDEO | You will probably stop eating McDonald’s fries when you see this.