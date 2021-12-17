Max Verstappen received F1 champion driver trophy

Max Verstappen finally took the trophy that credits him as the 2021 F1 monarch; Lewis Hamilton was not there to applaud his rival

Max Verstappen finally received the trophy that accredits him as the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship Drivers’ Champion.

The 24-year-old Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in the championship race. For Mad Max it means the first in his career; Hamilton would have reached eight and would have broken the balance with Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen with the F1 world champion trophy. @ Max33Verstappen

Max Verstappen won 10 races out of 22, made 18 podiums and 10 poles – since 2019 he had three, that’s how good his 2021 was. Plus six fast laps. He was the top grand prix, podium and pole winner, tied with Hamilton in fastest laps.

The Dutchman made his F1 debut in 2015 with the Red Bull subsidiary Toro Rosso. In 141 races started he has 20 victories, 13 poles, 16 fastest laps and 60 podiums.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Hamilton and Toto Wolff, director of the Mercedes team, decided not to attend the FIA ​​2021 awards ceremony, after feeling harmed by the body after the controversial Abu Dhabi GP, the last of the campaign and in which Verstappen passed in the last lap of the British Mercedes 44 to snatch the crown from him.

Mercedes won its eighth consecutive constructors’ championship, reaffirming its dominance in this hybrid era of F1 that began in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton also did not leave empty-handed as he was awarded the Personality of the Year award.

On the other hand, Checo Pérez, Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, did not attend the gala held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France.