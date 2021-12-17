‘Matrix Resurrections’: “One of Keanu Reeves’ Best Performances” and “Most Daring and Personal Sequel” – Movie News

The new installment of the saga, directed by Lana Wachowski, opens in Spanish theaters on December 22. You can already read the first reactions.

Matrix Resurrections, the new installment of the saga created by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, arrives in Spanish cinemas on December 22th, and the first reactions They are already on social networks.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return, respectively, as Neo Y Trinity in this film that has only Lana Wachowski as director and screenwriter. Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II round out the main cast.

Those who have already been able to see the film highlight, among other things, that it is “one of the best performances of Keanu Reeves” Y “the most daring and personal Hollywood sequel”.

You can read several of the reactions to Matrix Resurrections next:

“Ambitious. The sci-fi metafiction sure divides people. It’s Lana Wachowski’s musing on why she didn’t want to make another sci-fi movie. Matrix… through another movie by Matrix. Creator vs. Destroyer “.

“There has been a moment, in the middle of Matrix Resurrections, in which I briefly thought was the best movie ever made, and how could I not convince myself that it is not? I loved it. Lots of people are going to hate her. My favorite kind of movie! “

“Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in Matrix Resurrections. He and Carrie-Anne Moss continue to have that magical chemistry, leading a beautiful, dynamic film that is gritty at times, but uncovers great signings like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. “

“Undoubtedly, Matrix Resurrections it’s my favorite movie of 2021. It’s easily the best movie since the original. Keanu and Carrie-Anne are stellar, the action is great, and the story blew me away. It exceeded all expectations I had. “

“Matrix ResurrectionsDespite (and because of) its infinite clumsiness, it is the most daring and vividly personal sequel to Hollywood since Star Wars: The Last Jedi“.

