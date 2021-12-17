Marley and Vicky Xipolitakis went through Katy Perry’s trash in Los Angeles and had a bizarre moment

If it is about intrepid moments, Marley Y Victoria Xipolitakis starred in one of them this Friday during the broadcast of Around the world (Telefe). The duo is visiting Los Angeles and during these days, they shared very funny moments and others of great surprise. On this occasion, the camaraderie between the two went to another level and together visited a neighborhood in Beverly Hills where many celebrities live. As a joke, it occurred to them to review the trash of one of the most established artists of music who resides there: Katy Perry.

Unlike the typical tourists and fans who walk the streets of the city during the day to locate where their favorite movie and music stars live, they chose to do it at night. “They are going to arrest us!”Marley chuckled.

Marley and Vicky Xipolitakis in Beverly Hills for Por el mundo (Telefe) (Credit: Telefe video capture)

It all started when the driver, his producers and the media took the recording equipment and settled almost in the middle of the street in the neighborhood where the “Roar” interpreter has her mansion. Thus, with the microphone in hand, Marley and Vicky began to explain that they were very close to the singer’s house. Jokingly, as soon as he saw a car go by, the presenter said: “There goes Katy coming … but it’s not Cathy Fulop! “.

Marley Vicky Xipolitakis went through Kati Perry’s trash

Also, as they approached the property that was protected by a long white wall and lush trees, they stopped in front of the garbage cans. Immediately afterwards, they opened the lids and began to spy on what waste was inside, but not before warning each other that at any moment the police could come and arrest them.

The production of Por el mundo (Telefe) found a toilet box in Katy Perry’s garbage cans (Credit: Telefe video capture)

Among the debris they saw, they found the remains of pruned plants and even a birthday card. But nevertheless, what really caught everyone’s attention was a much larger box that apparently contained a toilet. “He bought a toilet!”Xipolitakis expressed between laughter and amazement.

Everyone immediately laughed out loud, and as they continued to check what else was in the bins, Marley noticed a house light come on, which made him very nervous.: “They are going to call the Police and arrest us! Let’s go”. Despite the fact that Vicky insisted on staying, the driver decided that the route had reached that point because he really realized that what they were doing could lead to problems with the law.